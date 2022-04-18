ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns star Devin Booker’s true feelings on 2022 MVP snub

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devin Booker still didn’t get the respect he deserves when it comes to the MVP voting. However, the Phoenix Suns star is not bothered by it. After all, he has a bigger goal than an individual honor. On Sunday, the NBA announced its finalists for the six awards....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Devin Booker
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phnx Sports
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Hughes On Michael Jordan's Wild Night Club Party: "I've Never Seen That In Real Life. I've Only Seen That Happen In The Movies."

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular celebrities this world has ever seen. In the 90s and after, no one fascinated people more than MJ, he was the center of attention everywhere he went. And once he had won his 6th championship and retired from the NBA for the 2nd time in his career, there was no reason for Jordan not to enjoy some of his wealth and status, something he did by partying and having a good time as he continues to do even today.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
89K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy