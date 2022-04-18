ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeRoy Downs' playlist, April 17, 2022

kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Just Jazz" with LeRoy Downs. Downs'...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

“The Question”

Dirty Bird understands that rhythm is a universal language. The Virginia Beach-based producer and DJ has made a name with stark jump cuts between genres—he’s created lengthy R&B and dance DJ mixes, produced for rappers like RXK Nephew, and even created the soundtrack for his own animated short. All of these projects share the love of a groove, the revitalizing force that comes with casting your inhibitions to the wind and just letting your body move.
Stereogum

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri – “Green To You”

Last year, composers Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Emile Mosseri started working together during the pandemic after finding out that they were neighbors. They released a short project called I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel), which they’re now ready to complete. Next month, they’ll put out I Could be Your Dog / I Could be Your Moon, which adds six new tracks to the original album, including “Green To You,” which is out today alongside a video directed by Chantal Anderson.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
Vibe

Exclusive: Music Icons J Dilla And Smokey Robinson Set Off Burble’s NFT Platform

Click here to read the full article. Beginning today, you will be able to experience some of your favorite music stars in the NFT space like never before. Launching today (April 6th), Burble, the premiere music-driven platform for NFTs, will make the art-influenced lives of producer extraordinaire J-Dilla and Motown legend/singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, available for your purchase. Ok, so what is an NFT?More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT CollectionSmokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-AmericanSmokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle "One Of The Most Frightening Fights" The term has been weaved in and out of conversations...
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
Laredo Morning Times

‘Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)’ Review: A Glorified Video Scrapbook That Captures Her Spiky Romantic Appeal

For 20 years, ever since Gilbert Gottfried made the tasteless crack that inspired it just a few weeks after 9/11, “Too soon” has been the mantra we use to jokingly suggest someone is making a joke before the time is ripe for it. But the phrase could also be applied to certain music documentaries. “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” caught the first chapters of Billie Eilish’s career, starting in 2015, when she recorded and posted “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud — and though she is still a young star (just 20), the film felt momentous, because her stardom has had such an extraordinary trajectory, and you feel, in a way, that she remade the pop-music world in her own image.
ARTnews

How I Made This: Jubilee’s Pixel Art

Click here to read the full article. Forget the low-res Mario of the 16-bit era, or the first renderings of Pokémon from the early chapters of that 25-year-old franchise. Today, pixel art (dotto kei in Japanese), the staple of indie video games, has gone far beyond gaming. Thanks to Tumblr and its more successful cousins, Instagram and Twitter, pixel art is a fully legitimate genre for digital artists. One such pixel enthusiast is Pacific Northwest-based artist Jubilee, who goes professionally by her first name only. Though she’s best known for her serene landscapes, their clouds reflecting magical sunsets and moonlight, I...
BET

The Definitive Afrobeats Playlist for Newbies

As Billboard and Afro Nation announce plans to launch the first-ever US Afrobeats chart, the vibrant sounds from the continent of Africa continue to soar into the stratosphere. From Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems to CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Remix),” the internationally-beloved genre continues to maintain top positions on the charts, making Afrobeats difficult to ignore.
Vogue Magazine

Anna Van Patten’s Elegant Night at the Save Venice Gala

Few galas are as glamorous as Save Venice’s annual fête. The charity event led by maestra Lauren Santo Domingo aims to protect the art, architecture, and heritage of Italy’s famed city of love. Each year its attendees raise millions to preserve paintings by old masters, Venetian churches, and the legacy of one of the world’s cultural capitals. The celebrations also make for a star-studded evening out, and this weekend New York’s society set took over Casa Cipriani for a night on the town. There, alongside names like Sienna Miller, Alex Rodriguez, and Nicky Hilton, Gossip Girl star Anna Van Patten attended for the first time.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows in elaborate designer dress alongside smitten husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looked stunning on Monday night at the LA premiere of her historical action-drama film The Northman. The 54-year-old posed up a storm on the red carpet in a yellow Prada dress with coral feathers on the sleeves and intricate gold embroidery. Nicole accessorized with a metallic Prada clutch and black strappy heeled sandals. One person who was clearly a fan of her head-turning outfit for the evening was her husband, Keith Urban.
Pitchfork

Ephemeral Camera Feed

It is a warm August night in Berlin in 2018. Inside a former power plant located by the River Spree, people stand between towering columns under red lights that color a dense fog. With varying degrees of attention they listen to a performance by the Copenhagen-based artist Astrid Sonne, a progressive composer who melds synthesizers with classical instrumentation to craft complex compositions. She is debuting a new piece titled Ephemera. Meanwhile, two camera operators are filming Sonne’s performance from different perspectives, one static and one handheld. Four years later, the footage will yield an unusual document of the night.
