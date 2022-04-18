Startling moment a car bursts into flames on a gridlocked highway causing a massive Easter Monday traffic jam

Drivers were thrown into Easter holiday chaos after a car explosion caused massive delays along a major highway.

A white Volkswagen golf burst into flames along the Bruce Highway in Burpengary, north of Brisbane, about 10.30am on Monday.

The fire forced the closure of the highway's southbound lanes and worsened already massive traffic delays due to the Easter long weekend.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the fire was under control by 10.50am.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland warned motorists to ensure they were well-rested and take a break every two hours while travelling during the 'high-risk' Easter holiday period.

RACQ head of public policy Susan Furze urged drivers to plan ahead for expected delays.

'There will be plenty of traffic on the roads' as families travel home from their Easter holiday weekend,' she said.

'We're urging drivers to pack their patience, allow extra travel time and put the safety of themselves and others on the road first.'