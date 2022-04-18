ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian charity kitchen run by celebrity chef José Andrés destroyed by Russian missile blast: Several workers are wounded while the rest immediately begin to rebuild and return to cooking

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A charity kitchen in Ukraine run by celebrity chef José Andrés' was struck and destroyed by a Russian missile strike Saturday - but the blast apparently won't stop the organization's workers from cooking.

The World Central Kitchen in the Kharkiv, a northeastern Ukrainian city, was hit and four of the workers at the kitchen were wounded, according to the nonprofit.

Andrés, 52, who founded the World Central Kitchen in 2010 during the Haiti earthquakes, addressed the strike on Twitter.

'The @WCKitchen team and our fellow Ukrainians are unnerved but safe after a missile attack on a restaurant in Kharkiv,' he wrote.

While members of their team were wounded, Andrés reiterated the organization's commitment to feeding the hungry in Ukraine.

'Giving food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience, resistance… and we will continue cooking,' Andrés added.

Another leader for WCK said Sunday that injured staffers were 'doing well' and that the team was already planning its move to a different location in Kharkiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p05E_0fCDFadc00
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads toward its third month, a charity kitchen run by celebrity chef José Andrés' (pictured) organization was struck by a missile Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzCuX_0fCDFadc00
The World Central Kitchen in the Kharkiv, a northeastern Ukrainian city, was hit and four of the workers at the kitchen were wounded, according to the nonprofit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1lUo_0fCDFadc00
Several workers are wounded while the rest immediately begin to rebuild and return to cooking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaPfM_0fCDFadc00

No one was killed at the restaurant, but chief executive Nate Mook was on site and confirmed that one person had been killed from the missile strike.

'Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area, there are offices there are residences. People live here. People work here people cook here and it's absolutely horrific brutality,' Mook said in a video he posted from the area.

The video showed devastation all over the neighborhood, including cars that had been burned and other destruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNGOo_0fCDFadc00
No one was killed at the restaurant, but chief executive Nate Mook (pictured) was on site and confirmed that one person had been killed from the missile strike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pFz0_0fCDFadc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39j22o_0fCDFadc00
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with chef Jose Andres from World Central Kitchen as he visits Ukrainian refugees at the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland March 26

'Truly in awe at the bravery of our @WCKitchen partners!' he wrote. 'The work doesn't stop!'

The World Central Kitchen is currently operating in close to 30 Ukrainian cities and they say they've been serving about 30,000 meals per day.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Celebrity chef José Andrés is cooking for private Ax-1 astronauts

The first all-private mission to the International Space Station will feature celebrity cuisine. José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen that sends meals to areas beset by natural disasters, will cook for the first crew sent to orbit by Houston-based company Axiom Space. The four members...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Celebrity Chef#Russian World#Ukraine#The World Central Kitchen#Wckitchen#Ukrainians#Wck
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

From Ukrainians to astronauts on the ISS, José Andrés is feeding anyone in need—and well

“There will always be somebody ready to do whatever it takes to feed their fellow citizens,” says Spanish chef José Andrés. That’s been his mission since 2010, when he launched his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) to cook hot meals for victims of the Haitian earthquake. He later brought the organization to storm-ravaged Houston and Puerto Rico. Over the past couple of years, WCK also served more than 40 million meals to people whose lives and livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.
INDIA
Mashed

José Andrés' Newest Endeavor Will Send Spanish Foods To Astronauts

Those who have yet to spend time beyond planet Earth would be forgiven for picturing space food as tubes of mystery goo — that's essentially what astronauts were dining on during the first NASA missions, according to History. But ever since nutritionists discovered that things like dehydrated coffee, soup, and spaghetti could be successfully rehydrated in space, the food astronauts eat has only gotten better. Still, coming as a shock to absolutely no one, Spanish-American chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés wants to take space food to the next level by bringing dishes from his native country to a crew at the International Space Station, reports Food & Wine.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy