Ukrainian charity kitchen run by celebrity chef José Andrés destroyed by Russian missile blast: Several workers are wounded while the rest immediately begin to rebuild and return to cooking

A charity kitchen in Ukraine run by celebrity chef José Andrés' was struck and destroyed by a Russian missile strike Saturday - but the blast apparently won't stop the organization's workers from cooking.

The World Central Kitchen in the Kharkiv, a northeastern Ukrainian city, was hit and four of the workers at the kitchen were wounded, according to the nonprofit.

Andrés, 52, who founded the World Central Kitchen in 2010 during the Haiti earthquakes, addressed the strike on Twitter.

'The @WCKitchen team and our fellow Ukrainians are unnerved but safe after a missile attack on a restaurant in Kharkiv,' he wrote.

While members of their team were wounded, Andrés reiterated the organization's commitment to feeding the hungry in Ukraine.

'Giving food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience, resistance… and we will continue cooking,' Andrés added.

Another leader for WCK said Sunday that injured staffers were 'doing well' and that the team was already planning its move to a different location in Kharkiv.

No one was killed at the restaurant, but chief executive Nate Mook was on site and confirmed that one person had been killed from the missile strike.

'Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area, there are offices there are residences. People live here. People work here people cook here and it's absolutely horrific brutality,' Mook said in a video he posted from the area.

The video showed devastation all over the neighborhood, including cars that had been burned and other destruction.

No one was killed at the restaurant, but chief executive Nate Mook (pictured) was on site and confirmed that one person had been killed from the missile strike

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with chef Jose Andres from World Central Kitchen as he visits Ukrainian refugees at the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland March 26

'Truly in awe at the bravery of our @WCKitchen partners!' he wrote. 'The work doesn't stop!'

The World Central Kitchen is currently operating in close to 30 Ukrainian cities and they say they've been serving about 30,000 meals per day.