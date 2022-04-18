ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

‘We are safe now’: Family reunites in Madera after escaping ongoing war in Ukraine

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d26sL_0fCDE0FS00

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tetiana was going home from work and could feel it might be the last peaceful night in Chernihiv, Ukraine. She looked at the cold, late February sky and had a feeling.

She was right.

“It happened within minutes. Nearby, we heard a huge explosion and it felt like a cookie house crumbling down,” she shares in Ukrainian.

Her daughter, 26-year-old Yana, sits next to her and interprets. The family is reunited in Madera now, at the same place Yana called home during her year as a foreign exchange student with the Harts in 2012. She moved to the U.S permanently in 2015, graduating from Fresno State in 2020.

“My American family was a chance to start a new life,” says Yana.

Now it’s the start of a new life for Tetiana and Yana’s 14-year-old brother, Bohdan. They asked to omit their last name because they fear for their loved ones back home.

“We’re extremely grateful for everybody who welcomed us with open arms. We crossed so many borders,” Tetiana says.

The Chernihiv natives are two of hundreds of Ukrainians arriving at the U.S-Mexico border after the Biden administration committed to accepting as many as 100,000 refugees last month. Yana’s American dad, as she calls him, picked up the family from Mexico City last Saturday.

“They’re so happy to be here and not have only one pair of pants,” Travis Hart says.

Tetiana says she remembers packing in a hurry when the Russian invasion began nearly two months ago. It was like she was 10-years-old again, evacuating.

After the nuclear accident in Chernobyl, they’d told her family they could return in two days.

She never did.

“We forgot, back then, to grab our family pictures –so this time, I knew,” she says.

She says they took refuge in a family home in a nearby village, where they didn’t have power or internet for 25 days of Russian occupation. She says they couldn’t make any calls.

“They had special devices to track the phone calls. We had 30 seconds if we wanted to make any call. Sometimes they would come drunk and they would shoot at our feet.”

One of the first days hiding in their basement, they heard Russian soldiers upstairs.

“And we heard them saying, ‘I don’t know, if you’re unsure just throw a grenade in there.’ And that’s when we ran out and started talking that there are females in here, that there are children in here.”

For weeks, Tetiana says they survived mostly off bread and potatoes.

“Even when the bread started getting moldy, we had to cut off the edges.”

Finally, their chance at survival came in late March.

“We heard the shootings back and forth and then suddenly it got a little quieter and we heard upstairs Ukrainian speech asking, ‘Everybody alive? Anybody here? You have 10 minutes. You gotta get out.'”

When the family was finally able to escape to Poland, Yana turned to her American parents for help.

“Maxed out credit cards, did whatever we had to do, but they had to be here,” Hart says. “Once we saw them, it was definitely a flood of emotions –happiness, sadness.”

“As soon as I saw Travis’ face, I knew that we are safe now,” Tetiana shares.

They’re now staying with the Harts. Yana’s dad had to stay behind to fight for his country.

“I do not have any idea if I’m going to talk to [him] tomorrow,” Yana says. “My heart goes to everybody who’s still in Ukraine.”

“You feel happy but almost guilty that they all couldn’t be here, you know,” Hart says.

Yana’s family has launched a fundraising campaign for relocation support. To help, you can visit this website: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/relocation-from-ukraine-for-bohdan-and-tetiana#/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Madera, CA
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Grandfather reunited with family in Bath

A grandfather who helped children flee an orphanage in Ukraine has been reunited with his daughter in the UK after securing a visa. Mykola Katrechko, 67, from Kharkiv, flew into Bristol Airport on Monday to meet his daughter Olena Shackell and her family who live in Bath, Somerset. He fled...
SOCIETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit native helps family escape war in Ukraine: ‘You stand here and see the sadness’

DETROIT – President Joe Biden will join other NATO leaders in Brussels this week to address efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The trip comes amid concerns that a desperate Vladimir Putin may resort to more severe tactics, like the use of chemical weapons. Despite all the danger, some Metro Detroit residents continue to travel to Ukraine and neighboring countries to try and help.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ukraine#Family Pictures#American Family#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Fresno State#Ukrainians#Russian
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy