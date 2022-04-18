Man killed, three juveniles injured in SE Portland shooting
By KTVZ news sources
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was killed and three juvenile males also were wounded in a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday night, officers said. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. to the reported shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal marshals shot two men in Portland Monday afternoon while looking for a person wanted in Washington state, authorities said. U.S. Marshals told the Portland Police Bureau they at 10:35 a.m. they marshals were working in southeast Portland and at 2:22 p.m. reported to police that shots had been fired, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland State University football player has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of another student. Keenan Harpole is accused of fatally shooting PSU freshman Amara Marluke at her apartment building near campus...
A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
A father of four young children died in a suspected grizzly bear attack last week at Yellowstone National Park, Montana authorities said. The Park County Sheriff's Office found the remains of hiker Craig Clouatre on Friday, a day after they launched an extensive search for the 40-year-old using horse, ground and helicopter teams.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
Authorities are reportedly scouring an Arkansas lake after a fisherman made a grim discovery. The angler was at Lake Ouachita, roughly 70 miles west of Little Rock, when he spotted two children floating dead in the water, on Wednesday, March 23, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman told McClatchy News.
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
On April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a residence after 911 dispatch received a text message from a female requesting help. The female informed dispatch that 30-year-old Lyle St. Goddard Jr. had threatened to kill her and throw her off a balcony.
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...
A shooting in the parking of a Marrero McDonald's left a Terrytown man dead and a 13-year-old boy wounded by gunfire Tuesday evening, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. As...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 97 south of Redmond when a Redmond man lost control on the snowy roadway and spun into the oncoming lanes, Oregon State Police reported. It was one of numerous crashes around the region.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating the shooting that occurred at Charlotte car wash Saturday afternoon. CMPD found a juvenile with a gunshot wound on the 4300 block of Sunset Road at Sunset Auto Spa around 2:42 p.m. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At...
One man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Woodlawn Tuesday night, police say. At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at 1810 Belmont Ave., according to a news release from the Baltimore County Police Department. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital. A Hampton Inn & Suites is ...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the man who was found dead after a shooting in southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers were called out at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Southeast Washington Street, and found a person deceased on the sidewalk.
