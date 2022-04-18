ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, three juveniles injured in SE Portland shooting

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was killed and three juvenile males also were wounded in a shooting in southeast Portland Sunday night, officers said. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. to the reported shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau...

