San Diego, CA

Man stabbed near Petco Park

By Hope Sloop, Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed Sunday in San Diego’s Gaslamp District near Petco Park, authorities said.

About 8:30 p.m., a caller reported that a man had been stabbed near the intersection of 12th Street and Imperial Avenue. The man, 37, reportedly got into a fight with another man who the victim claimed owned him money, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

That’s when a third man stabbed the victim in the back and fled, according to Buttle.

Police say the victim went to the security office at the downtown ballpark to report what happened. He was transported to an area hospital with a single puncture wound to his back, Buttle said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Buttle said the victim refused to provide any information about the men involved. No further descriptions of the suspects were provided.

The incident is under investigation.

Those with information for investigators were asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

