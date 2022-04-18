ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – April 18

Many of Monday’s papers react to revelations the Prime Minister “instigated” a party at Downing Street as he is expected to receive a second fine from the Metropolitan Police.

“Johnson led the boozy party,” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page.

The Daily Telegraph says an office gathering to mark the exit of Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications, was not a party until the PM arrived. The paper claims Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the event, poured drinks for people and drank himself.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is insisting he did not break coronavirus rules despite being fined, close allies have said, as he plans to brush aside the controversy with a “business as usual” agenda this week.

The i , which similarly carries the story, adds that Mr Johnson is facing a “triple threat over Partygate”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express report the Archbishop of Canterbury has come under attack from MPs after using his Easter Sunday sermon to call the Government’s Rwanda plan “ungodly”.

The Guardian says women in the poorest areas of England are dying earlier than the average female in almost every comparable country in the world.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia”, The Independent reports. It adds that the Government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine.

The war is causing a massive set-back for the global economy, according to the Financial Times .

The Sun , meanwhile, claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Barack Obama’s former bodyguard.

And the Daily Star says actor Brian Blessed has hit out at “fame-hungry” MPs.

The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Priti Patel ‘commissions inquiry into handling of Cressida Dick resignation’

The row between Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan reignited when the Home Secretary reportedly commissioned an inquiry into the handling of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s resignation.Dame Cressida Dick quit after losing the backing of the London Mayor over her plan to reform the force amid a string of scandals and allegations of a toxic working culture.The Mail on Sunday reported that a review into what was described as the mayor’s “shambolic sacking” will be headed by Sir Tom Windsor, the Chief Inspector of Constabulary.The Home Office was unable to confirm or deny the report, but City Hall struck back.A source...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate ‘hasn’t gone away’, senior Tory MP warns Boris Johnson

Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has warned Boris Johnson that partygate “hasn’t gone away” – saying the prime minister would still be “judged” in the weeks ahead.Tory MPs have gone quiet over Covid gatherings during the Ukraine crisis, with some former rebels even withdrawing letters of no confidence in the prime minister.However, the former Tory chief whip said serious questions would still be asked when the Metropolitan Police probe concludes and the full Sue Gray report comes out.“I’ve been very clear on the issues around how Downing Street have dealt with the so-called partygate,” Mr Harper told Sky News. “The prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer ‘weaponising’ Covid tragedies, says Tory MP Michael Fabricant

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “weaponising” the British public’s personal tragedies with his Partygate attacks.Sir Keir said he had spoken to John Robinson – a constituent of Mr Fabricant in Lichfield – about how he had obeyed Covid rules and had not been able to spend time with his wife before she died.But the Tory MP said it was “beneath” the Labour leader to use his constituent, and others who lost loved ones during the pandemic, in his condemnation of Boris Johnson.“The saddest thing of all, I think, is the way that Keir Starmer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
BBC

Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan

A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans. The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking. Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s House of Commons statement – the key quotes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised to the House of Commons after he received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police for breaching Covid rules.Here are the key quotes from Mr Johnson’s statement to MPs.– Boris Johnson“As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and anger and I said that people had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister – and I repeat that, Mr Speaker, again in the House now.“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson sets off for India trip, missing crunch vote on Partygate

Boris Johnson is today jetting out to India on a long-planned trade trip, missing a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday on whether he should face a fresh parliamentary investigation into law-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street.Conservative MPs are expected to be placed under a three-line whip to vote down a Labour motion calling for an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether the prime minister’s earlier claims that no rules were broken at No 10 amounted to a contempt of parliament.But some are disgruntled at being asked to put their reputations on the line for the PM...
WORLD
The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

