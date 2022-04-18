ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella 2022: Dave brings on crowd member for ‘crazy’ performance of ‘Thiago Silva’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwvB9_0fCDCZso00

Dave invited a fan on stage to perform with him during his Coachella set.

Fans celebrated the Brixton-born rapper after he brought “Spike from London” on stage for a performance of his 2016 single “Thiago Silva” on Sunday (17 April).

Many people compared the moment to Dave’s 2019 Glastonbury set, during which he also brought a fan on stage to perform the same song .

Video footage of the moment went viral on social media at the time, accumulating over 30 million views.

On Sunday (17 April), during his performance on day three of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, Dave picked “Spike from London” out from the crowd to join him on the Mojave stage.

“Oh my god, speak to the people, brother,” gasped an impressed Dave after the Spike delivered the lyrics to the song almost perfectly.

Fans on Twitter called the moment “special” and “crazy” with one person writing: “Dave bringing a fan onstage when he sings ‘Thiago Silva’ will forever melt my heart. The one at Coachella was crazy.”

“I love to see it,” another fan tweeted, sharing a clip of Dave and Spike’s performance together.

“Dave just straight blew up this dude’s life,” one fan said.

Since the clip of “Spike from London” went viral, the teenager has been identified as the son of director Richard Curtis .

You can follow live updates from Coachella on The Independent ‘s live blog here .

