TV tonight: Hannah’s estranged lover returns on The Split

By Henry Wong, Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

The Split

9pm, BBC One

Abi Morgan’s glossy divorce drama continues, with Hannah’s estranged lover, Christie, returning to London in a blaze of glory – complete with a bewildering rose-tinted, slow-motion entrance. Within 20 minutes, he has given the name of his hotel to Hannah, who is still at loggerheads with Nathan and his new girlfriend (so much for that happy divorce, eh?). Get the popcorn out and enjoy the show’s reliable blend of high-class arguments, romps, well-tailored suits and tearjerking moments. Hollie Richardson

Yorkshire Midwives on Call

8pm, BBC Two

For anyone who misses sobbing at One Born Every Minute, here’s a similar show with some added Yorkshire charm. Laura and her team of midwives in Bradford are doing their daily home rounds, with one patient having the “quickest and easiest” water birth her shocked midwife has ever seen. HR

Travel Man: 48 Hours in … Cyprus

8.30pm, Channel 4

Joe Lycett whisks Mo Gilligan away to Cyprus for his latest mini-break. They have an eclectic itinerary: halloumi workshops, a salt-and-pepper-mill museum (Lycett’s banter with the bemused curator is wondrous) and sampling gold-leaf ice-cream. This is a lads’ trip you’d actually want to join. Henry Wong

Springtime on the Farm

8pm, Channel 5

Woolly jumpers … Newborn lambs down on the farm. Photograph: Betty Finney/Alamy

Spring is a high-stakes time of year for livestock farmers. Across four nights, this visually striking series follows farmers of sheep, cattle and rare-breed goats as they help newborns take their first steps. We visit Scotland, Ireland and the Lake District, along with the show’s hub: Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire. Phil Harrison

Stitch, Please!

8.30pm, BBC Three

Cosplayers take their turn to compete in a crafts-based reality contest, as Drag Race’s Blu Hydrangea challenges two enthusiasts to make a costume inspired by pop culture. Week one is the futuristic couture of The Hunger Games: tricky, but there’s time for plenty of good, easy chat with the contestants. Jack Seale

House of Maxwell

9pm, BBC Two

After examining Ghislaine Maxwell’s formative years, the final part of this documentary series looks at the events that led to her being charged with recruiting and trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein – starting almost 20 years earlier, when the very first victim contacted the police. HR

Film choice

Comedy capers … The Lego Movie. Photograph: Warner Bros/Sportsphoto/Allstar

The Lego Movie ( Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, 2014) , 6pm, Sky Showcase

Astoundingly mercenary it may be, but Christopher Miller and Phil Lord’s product-placement-heavy animated comedy is undeniably enjoyable. Chris Pratt adds an air of friendly befuddlement to a caper that riffs shamelessly off The Matrix and uses the limitations of the titular toy bricks for much of its humour. In a highly regulated Lego world, Pratt’s nondescript builder, Emmet, is chosen as “the Special”, a leader who, it is prophesied, will free everyone from the evil Lord Business (Will Ferrell). In this task he is aided by Elizabeth Banks’s Wyldstyle and Will Arnett’s scene-stealing Batman. Simon Wardell

The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

