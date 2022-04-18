Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard holds Cross Walk

The Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 recently renewed its support for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, through its second contribution to this agency, which services Centre County. Rick Hoffman, Bellefonte Elks Veteran Services Committee Chairman, shown here with Lee Mix, Outreach Specialist for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, as the five Welcome Home Kits are donated to the Service Center. The kits include microwaves, coffee makers, towels, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, towels, etc., to help Veterans who are transitioning into a new home and a fresh start.
Comments / 0