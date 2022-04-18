ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, PA

Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard holds Cross Walk

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Baptist Church in Blanchard held their annual Cross Walk on Good Friday morning. Pastor Chris Davis and his wife, Greta, along with a host of congregation and community members gathered at 10:30...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than a month since the fire at Fox Elementary, students and teachers finally came back together under one roof for the first day of in-person learning. They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents and volunteers spent nearly two weeks...
RICHMOND, VA
Niles Daily Star

First Baptist Church to host gospel singer John Schindler

NILES — John Schindler, gospel singer, will be in concert at First Baptist Church,. 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. John Schindler is a gifted communicator of God’s grace and love through song. His music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanchard, PA
City
Liberty, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

Church giving away crosses in support of Elizabethton crosses

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton church is giving away crosses so people can show their support for the three crosses on Lynn Mountain that an organization wants the city to remove. Hunter Memorial Baptist Church is building 4-foot tall wooden crosses for people to place in their yards. It comes after the Freedom From […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
KXII.com

First Baptist Church offering shelter in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Neighbors helping neighbors around Texoma this week after an EF2 tornado ripped through several counties. American Red Cross and First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, teamed up to provide a shelter for those who were affected by the storms. The shelter opened their doors at 1 p.m.,...
WHITESBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Pastor#Easter
Lockhaven Express

Local Church Briefs

JERSEY SHORE — St. Luke Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore, would like to invite the public to their annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 6 p.m. in the church’s parish hall. The dinner consists of spaghetti, two homemade meatballs, tossed salad,...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: The significance of the eight day countdown to Easter

Holy Week spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Do you know what happened on these days leading up to the crucifixion and after? Many do not. When we celebrate Christmas there is a merrier tone, but when we celebrate Easter (though we should be glad in our hearts) there is, and should be, a more serious tone. We need to understand the cost of our joy though Christ and the great sacrifice that made it possible.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Hill walk weekend will also celebrate Queen's Jubilee in village near Oswestry

A village's popular hill walk weekend will be doubly important in the calendar this year as it also celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Trefonen near Oswestry will mark this year’s royal jubilee with a packed programme of events wrapped around its traditional hill walk weekend, and raise money for three charities at the same time.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Lockhaven Express

This Easter, celebrating the gift of life

On this Easter weekend, no one is alone in concerns and uncertainties they might be feeling. Many others are enduring similar anxieties, while others are feeling various degrees of emptiness because of circumstances in their lives — wondering how that emptiness might be resolved. For Christians, grounded in the...
RELIGION
Lockhaven Express

DLH partners with city, LHU, others for four-day clean up event

LOCK HAVEN — Every little bit helps when it comes to taking care of our planet. Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and its volunteers are doing their best to help with a four-day clean up event that began yesterday. DLH has teamed up with Lock Haven University, Susquehanna Greenway and...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Francis Michael “Mike” Holter

Francis Michael “Mike” Holter died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport with his niece, Dawn Ranck, by his side. Mike was born Oct. 9, 1945 in Lock Haven, the son of Josephine Severino Holter and Robert Holter. Mike graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1963....
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Bellefonte Elks support Veterans Multi-Service Center

The Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 recently renewed its support for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, through its second contribution to this agency, which services Centre County. Rick Hoffman, Bellefonte Elks Veteran Services Committee Chairman, shown here with Lee Mix, Outreach Specialist for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, as the five Welcome Home Kits are donated to the Service Center. The kits include microwaves, coffee makers, towels, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, towels, etc., to help Veterans who are transitioning into a new home and a fresh start.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lootpress

Weekend events geared to honor Dwayne Richardson

Protecting our children, families and communities from gun violence. That is the stated goal of the Wayne’s World Foundation of West Virginia which is a non-profit organization founded in 2021 after the untimely death of former Woodrow Wilson basketball standout Dwayne Richardson. One of the key components of the...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy