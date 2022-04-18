Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard holds Cross Walk

Holy Week spans from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Do you know what happened on these days leading up to the crucifixion and after? Many do not. When we celebrate Christmas there is a merrier tone, but when we celebrate Easter (though we should be glad in our hearts) there is, and should be, a more serious tone. We need to understand the cost of our joy though Christ and the great sacrifice that made it possible.

