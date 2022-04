WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police responded to a drive-by shooting in the early-morning hours of March 18. At 3:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd St. and Labrador Blvd. and learned that 24-year-old Jonathan Reyes of Garden City was driving southbound on N. 3rd when a vehicle in front of him began driving slowly and refused to let him pass. While stopped at the intersection of N. 3rd Street and Labrador Boulevard, all occupants exited the vehicles and began arguing.

