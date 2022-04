Nov. 11, 1944 - March 22, 2022. Marlene Louise Schacht (nee Yogerst), age 77 of Rubicon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with her children by her side. Marlene was born November 11, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Lyle Walter Schacht on November 9, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. They bought a home in Rubicon and moved there to start a family. There they became active members of St. John’s Catholic Church. She was an organist for the parish for many years and was also a longtime member of the Christian Mothers organization.

