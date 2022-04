The New Orleans Pelicans will try to even their best-of-seven first round Western Conference playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at 1-1 when the teams collide in Game 2 on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Pelicans, who are the No. 8 seed in the West in the 2022 NBA playoff bracket, were blown out by the Suns in Game 1, 110-99. New Orleans once trailed by 23 points and cut the deficit to just six in the fourth quarter but could not threaten down the stretch. Meanwhile the Suns, who had the best record in the NBA during the regular season, are looking to take a 2-0 lead into Friday's Game 3.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO