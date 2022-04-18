ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul Tells Michael Bisping To ‘Get Licensed’ And Fight Him In Boxing

By John Tan
 2 days ago
Jake Paul insulted Michael Bisping once again and challenged him in a boxing match. The YouTuber and the former UFC champion have been having a back and forth on social media. Jake Paul refuses to let Michael Bisping alone as he came up with another jab at the former UFC middleweight...

Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Michael Bisping Responds To Jake Paul's Callout: "Beating You Up Sounds Like Fun"

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping responded to social media star Jake Paul's recent callout of him, where he challenged the former UFC middleweight champion to a boxing match. Bisping addressed Paul's challenge via a video posted to his official YouTube account and explained why he doesn't view the 25-year-old as much of a threat, also revealing how previous negotiations with Paul's team fell apart. The YouTube star is 5-0 since becoming a pro boxer in January 2020 and is coming off of a sixth-round KO victory over former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in their rematch last December. Bisping meanwhile hasn't competed since November 2017 when he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round at UFC Fight Night 122.
COMBAT SPORTS
Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
Julianna Peña Explains Why There Isn’t A Fighter Union

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has explained why a union hasn’t been formed to help combat perceived issues with fighter pay. The topic of fighter remuneration has existed for a long time and has been at the forefront of discussions in recent years. Whether due to Francis Ngannou’s dispute with the UFC before and after his UFC 270 unification fight with Ciryl Gane or through the posts and words of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, most are aware and have an opinion on the debate.
UFC
Jake Paul Says Amanda Serrano & Katie Taylor Are Making 7-Figures For The ‘Biggest Fight Of The Year’

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will be ‘eating good’ following their super-fight on Apr. 30th. The two female boxers have been pitted together in a high-stakes contest, that is being deemed the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The scene has been set for Madison Square Garden, promoted by Eddie Hearn and the one and only Jake Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
Aljamain Sterling Says T.J. Dillashaw Was Never ‘Ever’ Clean But Still The Fight He’s ‘Enticed By’

Aljamain Sterling has hit out at T.J. Dillashaw once again over his past issue with PEDs. “Funk Master” still picks Dillashaw to be his next challenger. Aljamain Sterling is not yet done throwing shade at T.J. Dillashaw over PEDs. As things stand, the bantamweight king could choose from the list of former world champions in front of him–Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo and of course, Dillashaw. As early as now, Sterling already knows who he wants next between the three.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Belal Muhammad cracks welterweight Top 5 following UFC Vegas 51 rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight veteran Belal Muhammad can now call himself a Top 5 contender after defeating fellow 170-pound title hopeful Vicente Luque in the UFC Vegas 51 main event last weekend (April 16) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to the official UFC rankings...
UFC
FanSided

Yancy Medeiros on joining Bellator, fighting in Hawaii, Nate Diaz, and more

Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.
HONOLULU, HI
Cain Velasquez’s Plea Hearing Moved To May 6, Remains In Jail

The plea hearing for Cain Velasquez’s case has been postponed. The former UFC Heavyweight king did not register a plea, following multiple charges, including attempted murder, from a shooting incident on February 28th. Cain Velasquez has since broken silence upon his situation. Mark Geragos Talks To The Media. On...
SAN JOSE, CA
Henry Cejudo: Stipe Miocic Is “Easy Money” For Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo doesn’t appear to like Stipe Miocic’s chances against Jon Jones. Jon Jones hasn’t had a bout since Feb. 2020 but he may finally be on the verge of returning. UFC President Dana White expressed to TMZ Sports that he feels Jones vs. Miocic for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship makes sense. MMAJunkie.com later reported that Stipe has been offered the fight.
UFC
