Jake Paul Tells Michael Bisping To ‘Get Licensed’ And Fight Him In Boxing
By John Tan
MiddleEasy
2 days ago
Jake Paul insulted Michael Bisping once again and challenged him in a boxing match. The YouTuber and the former UFC champion have been having a back and forth on social media. Jake Paul refuses to let Michael Bisping alone as he came up with another jab at the former UFC middleweight...
Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
Belal Muhammad evened it out with Vicente Luque in a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 51. Belal Muhammad finally had his revenge on Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51. The 33-year-old put on an impressive all-around performance to earn the decision win over his rival and now has his sights set on another top contender.
JAKE PAUL has vowed to score another highlight-reel knockout when he returns to the ring later this year. The YouTuber turned boxer is gearing up for an August return to the squared circle following a break from the sweet science. And he's hoping to maintain his sensational record of having...
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping responded to social media star Jake Paul's recent callout of him, where he challenged the former UFC middleweight champion to a boxing match. Bisping addressed Paul's challenge via a video posted to his official YouTube account and explained why he doesn't view the 25-year-old as much of a threat, also revealing how previous negotiations with Paul's team fell apart. The YouTube star is 5-0 since becoming a pro boxer in January 2020 and is coming off of a sixth-round KO victory over former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in their rematch last December. Bisping meanwhile hasn't competed since November 2017 when he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round at UFC Fight Night 122.
Could we see former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones return to fight greatest UFC heavyweight ever Stipe Miocic this summer? In an interim (or perhaps even undisputed) heavyweight title fight?. There’s a lot of factors in the way of getting the fight done. Jon Jones wants a pay bump for...
A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
Nick Diaz made his long-awaited return last year at UFC 266 when he took on Robbie Lawler in a featured middleweight bout. But before Diaz made the walk to the cage, he ran into an old foe backstage: UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. St-Pierre was there cornering his teammate...
Cris Cyborg is still looking to run things back with Amanda Nunes. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion lost her UFC featherweight title to Nunes after suffering a first-round knockout defeat in their UFC 232 clash back in December 2018. Cyborg was looking for an immediate rematch soon after, however,...
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has explained why a union hasn’t been formed to help combat perceived issues with fighter pay. The topic of fighter remuneration has existed for a long time and has been at the forefront of discussions in recent years. Whether due to Francis Ngannou’s dispute with the UFC before and after his UFC 270 unification fight with Ciryl Gane or through the posts and words of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, most are aware and have an opinion on the debate.
A big heavyweight fight may be on the horizon. According to MMA Junkie, Stipe Miocic has been offered an interim title fight with Jon Jones. While the matchup is all but signed, it is targeted to take place at UFC 276 on July 2nd in Las Vegas. Of course, the...
Despite the controversial outcome of Bellator 277 and both Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee having a win over each other, Bellator CEO Scott Coker is noncommittal to an immediate trilogy fight. The Bellator featherweight championship rematch between AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire was different in just about every aspect...
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will be ‘eating good’ following their super-fight on Apr. 30th. The two female boxers have been pitted together in a high-stakes contest, that is being deemed the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The scene has been set for Madison Square Garden, promoted by Eddie Hearn and the one and only Jake Paul.
UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.
Gilbert Burns is coming off of a huge fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The bout impressed many people including Dana White who even paid Burns his win bonus despite the loss. Gilbert Burns recently spoke to AG Fight and revealed that UFC president Dana White spoke to him...
Aljamain Sterling has hit out at T.J. Dillashaw once again over his past issue with PEDs. “Funk Master” still picks Dillashaw to be his next challenger. Aljamain Sterling is not yet done throwing shade at T.J. Dillashaw over PEDs. As things stand, the bantamweight king could choose from the list of former world champions in front of him–Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo and of course, Dillashaw. As early as now, Sterling already knows who he wants next between the three.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight veteran Belal Muhammad can now call himself a Top 5 contender after defeating fellow 170-pound title hopeful Vicente Luque in the UFC Vegas 51 main event last weekend (April 16) inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to the official UFC rankings...
Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.
The plea hearing for Cain Velasquez’s case has been postponed. The former UFC Heavyweight king did not register a plea, following multiple charges, including attempted murder, from a shooting incident on February 28th. Cain Velasquez has since broken silence upon his situation. Mark Geragos Talks To The Media. On...
Henry Cejudo doesn’t appear to like Stipe Miocic’s chances against Jon Jones. Jon Jones hasn’t had a bout since Feb. 2020 but he may finally be on the verge of returning. UFC President Dana White expressed to TMZ Sports that he feels Jones vs. Miocic for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship makes sense. MMAJunkie.com later reported that Stipe has been offered the fight.
