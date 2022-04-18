Jake Paul Tells Michael Bisping To ‘Get Licensed’ And Fight Him In Boxing

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping responded to social media star Jake Paul's recent callout of him, where he challenged the former UFC middleweight champion to a boxing match. Bisping addressed Paul's challenge via a video posted to his official YouTube account and explained why he doesn't view the 25-year-old as much of a threat, also revealing how previous negotiations with Paul's team fell apart. The YouTube star is 5-0 since becoming a pro boxer in January 2020 and is coming off of a sixth-round KO victory over former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in their rematch last December. Bisping meanwhile hasn't competed since November 2017 when he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round at UFC Fight Night 122.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO