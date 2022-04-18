ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Perfect Spring Weather Greets Boston Marathon's April Return

By Associated Press
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Boston — The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world's most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on April 18, three years after the last Patriots Day...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston Globe

Sports make Patriots Day in Boston like no other day anywhere

Chances are there are fans elsewhere who will claim that their home city has a day that perfectly captures the competitiveness and camaraderie of sports like our Patriots Day. Should you come across these creatures, don’t begrudge them their misguided daydream. They obviously haven’t been here on a day like Monday. They just cannot know any better.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
wdhn.com

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Lelisa Desisa
Person
Lawrence Cherono
Voice of America

Olympic Gold Medalist Wins 50th Boston Marathon to Include Women

The famous Boston Marathon race returned to its usual date this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of women’s inclusion in the world’s oldest yearly marathon. Last year’s race was held in October instead of...
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#New York City Subway
The Bedford Citizen

Boston Marathon Results for Bedford Runners

Congratulations to all seven Bedford residents, and two former Bedfordians, who ran the 126th Boston Marathon with net finish times ranging from 2:45:32 to 5:56:10. Thanks to the B.A.A. and the marvels of technology for supplying the results, and for creating a race summary page for each athlete. Current Residents.
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
Harvard Crimson

‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience’: Students Run the 2022 Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes raced in the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, including more than a dozen Harvard affiliates. By Zing Gee. More than a dozen Harvard affiliates ran the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, joining the 30,000 other athletes who raced the city’s iconic 26.2-mile course in front of hundreds of thousands of cheering spectators.
BOSTON, MA
Bangor Daily News

See the full list of Maine finishers in the 2022 Boston Marathon

Robert Gomez, 38, Biddeford, 2:34.01; Ryan Collins, 36, Portland, 2:34.58; Jacob Terry, 24, Scarborough, 2:35.15; Christopher Harmon, 34, Westbrook, 2:39.45; Robert Ashby, 53, Brunswick, 2:40.02; Thomas Harvey, 36, Westbrook, 2:41.21; Steven Fritzsche, 31, Kennebunk, 2:44.07; Mark Neavyn, 44, Falmouth, 2:45.20; James Withers, 26, Biddeford, 2:45.38; James Lepage, 30, Vinalhaven, 2:49.58; Sarah Mulcahy, 36, Fort Kent, 2:50.45; Jacob Brady, 26, Portland, 2:51.26; Amit Oza, 38 Cape Elizabeth, 2:51.51; Bryan Lamoreau, 34, South Portland, 2:54.42; Colton Ransom, 29, York, 2:57.40; Brent Doscher, 35, South Portland, 2:58.19; Ian Crouch, 38, Portland, 2:58.25; Craig Eaton, 32, Kennebunk, 2:58.26; Wes Danforth, 36, Winthrop, 2:58.38; Brett Almasi, 41, Dover-Foxcroft, 2:59.42.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy