ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey Establishment Republicans In Panic Mode as Vulnerable Chris Smith Seeks Re-Election

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The New Jersey GOP and the Republican National Committee are...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 18

Related
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Gop#Rnc National#Democrats#Toms River
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

86K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy