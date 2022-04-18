Workshop - Creating a Resilient Yard

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Encouraging kids and students to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) has a ton of benefits: creativity, ingenuity, problem-solving skills, and more! In addition to these great benefits, a lot of STEM kits and toys are, simply put, a whole lot of fun. Since many of these kits may require adult supervision, they are great activities for the whole family. Whether you’re shopping for a kid or someone who is a kid at heart, here are some of the most exciting STEM kits that are sure to incite delight and wonder!
