ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Workshop - Creating a Resilient Yard

edinamn.gov
 2 days ago

Learn how to create resilience in your yard using site planning, raingardens, alternatives...

www.edinamn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
B100

If There’s A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox, Leave It In There

We are all looking forward to warmer weather, but with that weather comes new things. With that, you may notice a dryer sheet in your mailbox. A random dryer sheet in your mailbox sounds weird I know... And some people have noticed these dryer sheets in their mailboxes. They're there for a reason, and it's actually kinda genius!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hennepin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Hennepin County, MN
Lifestyle
City
Edina, MN
Edina, MN
Lifestyle
TravelNoire

Teague Designs A 'Floating Bed In The Sky' For Single Aisle Airplanes

Teague has introduced a design for a ‘floating bed in the sky’ for single – aisle airplanes, creating a new way to travel on smaller planes. The days of leaning your head on your coat that’s propped up against the window may soon be gone. The thoughtfulness of the design company, Teague, in collaboration with NORDAM, has made flying for a longer period in smaller planes much more comfortable.
INDUSTRY
B102.7

Jump Start Science Learning With STEM Kits

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Encouraging kids and students to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) has a ton of benefits: creativity, ingenuity, problem-solving skills, and more! In addition to these great benefits, a lot of STEM kits and toys are, simply put, a whole lot of fun. Since many of these kits may require adult supervision, they are great activities for the whole family. Whether you’re shopping for a kid or someone who is a kid at heart, here are some of the most exciting STEM kits that are sure to incite delight and wonder!
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Blooms
PopSugar

Old Navy Just Revamped Its Going Greener Shop — These Are Our Favorite Picks

In celebration of Earth Day, we're making an effort to shop greener this spring. The problem is, sustainable — and cute — clothing often comes with a heftier price tag. That's where Old Navy comes to the rescue. The brand recently revamped its Going Greener Shop, which houses a ton of sustainable products. Shop denim, sweaters, loungewear, and even flip-flops that are all as environmentally friendly as they are cute.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2Now

Remarkable Women: Shana Jones-Poole created nonprofit from her front yard

ST. LOUIS – During a time when people were desperate for help, Shana Jones-Poole saw a need. At the beginning of the pandemic, she jumped into action to help her neighbors and her neighborhood by setting up a Grab ‘n Go table in her front yard. She never once thought about how her passion to help would continue to provide the resources she needed or that her efforts would multiply and grow into the nonprofit, Keep-Pushing, Inc.
OVERLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BobVila

20 Sustainable Home Decor Brands to Shop on Earth Day 2022

With so much variety of products in the home market today, it’s tough to know which brands to shop when considering the health of our planet and future. The greenwashing trend is still in full effect, and sometimes a new home purchase can feel like a contribution toward global production waste. The solution? Shop cleaner and greener.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Philly

Ray’s Reusables Partnering With Other Environmental-Friendly Vendors To Sell Goods For Earth Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Ray’s Reusables in Northern Liberties, people can bring in containers from home, provided they are clean, dry and empty. They can fill them with household essentials like soaps, shampoos, conditioners and detergents. Owner Ray Daily said this cuts down on plastic waste. “It really is difficult to recycle and the way that it is treated in the recycling system is not really effective,” Daily said. “Only about 7% to 9% of it actually ends up getting recycled and a lot of that just ends up in landfill.” Daily says with Earth Day coming Friday, she and other environmentally-friendly vendors will partner to sell their goods. For more on Ray’s Reusables, click here.
ENVIRONMENT
Yardbarker

18 essential tips for working at home

Whether you've only been working from home for the past couple of years or are a longtime remote worker, pretty much everyone could stand to make some improvements to their work-from-home set-up. Flip through the slideshow for 18 essential ways to make your work-from-home life a little bit easier, from...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yankodesign.com

This minimalist litter box is designed to be inconspicuous to fit into any modern home

Hidden is an unconventional litter box conceptualized to be inconspicuous by design and fit into any modern home. The hardest part of owning a cat has to be taking care of the litter box. Cats mostly fend for and take care of themselves, but we’re in charge of the litter. Litter boxes aren’t designed for aesthetics, so cat owners usually have to find inconspicuous spots to keep the litter box out of sight and out of mind.
PETS
@growwithco

Eco-Friendly Packaging Options

These 10 eco-friendly packaging alternatives will help you run your business while making a positive impact on the environment. If you run an e-commerce business, packaging is a necessary part of your day-to-day operations. If you’re looking for some eco-friendly alternatives, here are 10 options you can try. Biodegradable...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy