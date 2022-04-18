Workshop - Creating a Resilient Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Ray’s Reusables in Northern Liberties, people can bring in containers from home, provided they are clean, dry and empty. They can fill them with household essentials like soaps, shampoos, conditioners and detergents. Owner Ray Daily said this cuts down on plastic waste. “It really is difficult to recycle and the way that it is treated in the recycling system is not really effective,” Daily said. “Only about 7% to 9% of it actually ends up getting recycled and a lot of that just ends up in landfill.” Daily says with Earth Day coming Friday, she and other environmentally-friendly vendors will partner to sell their goods. For more on Ray’s Reusables, click here.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO