SUPERB WOMAN: Sharnette Hyter

As Scottie Scheffler played to win the Masters on the weekend of April 9/10, his wife, Meredith Scheffler, was proudly cheering him on from the crowd. Scottie Scheffler was crowned winner of the 2022 Masters on April 10. His wife, Meredith Scheffler, helped him celebrate by jumping into his arms for a kiss after the victory. Meredith has always been a huge supporter for Scottie, so it’s no surprise that she was excitedly by his side on the big day. Scottie even revealed that Meredith was the one who was able to calm him down when he was anxious before the final day of the tournament. Learn more about Meredith below.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO