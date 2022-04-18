ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati...

‘Hallelujah!’ Adon helps Nats sweep doubleheader vs. D-backs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joan Adon became the first Nationals starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless to help Washington beat the punchless Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 and sweep a doubleheader. Adon gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five in Game 2. He never allowed a runner to reach third base. In Game 1, Victor Robles delivered an RBI double for Washington’s first hit off Madison Bumgarner in the fifth, sending the hosts on their way to a 6-1 victory. Robles also played a key role in Game 2, scoring the lone run on a double by César Hernández.
Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
Cron’s 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract with his hometown team earlier in the day and left with the lead after five innings. He was able to celebrate when Colorado rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the seventh. Cron connected off Jeurys Familia to put the Rockies back in front with his sixth home run of the season. Justin Lawrence got the win and Daniel Bard worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in three runs for the Phillies, and J.T. Realmuto had three hits. Philadelphia has lost three straight.
Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game after a collision with Luke Voit in the first. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.
Cole gets career-low 5 outs, pen leads Yanks over Tigers 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in a series opener. Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole leading off the second, his 2,996th hit.
Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a line-drive single. In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, picked up his third save of the season for the Braves with a perfect ninth. Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run in the second inning to help end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.
Burnes earns 1st win of season as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn his first win of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The Brewers won their third straight despite getting held to a season-low three hits. The Pirates had a season-low four hits. Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers. Daniel Vogelbach and Josh VanMeter had solo shots for the Pirates. Burnes gave up four hits and didn’t walk anybody.
Suzuki, Marsh help Angels to 7-2 win over Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Jo Adell tied a career-high with three hits and Kurt Suzuki and Brandon Marsh drove in two runs each as the Los Angeles Angels used a big fifth inning to break open the game and cruise to an 7-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Both teams were missing stars Tuesday night with Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout out for a second game with a bruised left hand and Houston second baseman Jose Altuve out after straining his left hamstring Monday.
Robbie Ray backed by 3 homers as Mariners beat Rangers 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings to win his home debut for Seattle, Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run home run in the first, and the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-2. Ray, the reigning 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner, made his first two starts on the road and finally pitched in front of his new home crowd at T-Mobile Park after signing a $115 million, five-year contract. Sticking mainly to his four-seam fastball and slider, Ray allowed two runs and four hits, and struck out four.
Super Bowl MVP Kupp won’t stay home while Rams talk contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.
NBA Fans Are Stunned After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit 15 Straight Three-Pointers In Practice: "He Is Unstoppable Now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a very strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks man is nearly impossible to stop in the paint and his defensive ability is on a level by itself. In many ways, Giannis is just about the most complete player in the NBA, but that is something that has never stopped him from trying his best to get better. His focus on improvement is simply unmatched, even winning awards doesn't get in the way.
