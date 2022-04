BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first “full” day of Spring (Monday) was sensational! But big changes are on the way as we head toward mid-week. Some showers linger on Wednesday, with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. We will keep a slight chance of showers around for late week, otherwise it will start to get cooler with highs only in the 50s. In fact, the end of the week looks CHILLY! Temperatures look to drop to that freezing mark Saturday night. We do dry out this weekend, with a nice warmup for Monday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO