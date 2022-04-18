ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati rookie...

keyt.com

KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball says the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock. Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.
MLB
KEYT

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game after a collision with Luke Voit in the first. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a line-drive single. In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, picked up his third save of the season for the Braves with a perfect ninth. Travis d’Arnaud jumpstarted the Atlanta offense with a home run in the second inning to help end the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Homer
KEYT

Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. Adam Wainwright threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis. Marlins’ starter Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Luzardo struck out three and walked two. Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 307th start together, the third most all time for a pitcher-catcher battery.
MLB
KEYT

A’s edge O’s before smallest home crowd in nearly 42 years

OAKLAND, Calif (AP) — Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without COVID-19 restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest at the Coliseum since Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start. Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini each had two hits for the Orioles.
OAKLAND, CA
KEYT

Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and to add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. The team says it will work with Sportfive. The uniform advertising patch will appear on jerseys starting next season. The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium. The team is not selling rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

UCLA’s Jules Bernard to enter NBA draft, won’t hire agent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft. The senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility. He announced his plans on his Instagram account. Bernard has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA allowed an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists playing in all 35 games last season. Bernard is the second Bruins player to enter the draft. Freshman Peyton Watson has hired an agent, ending his college eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Ap
KEYT

Super Bowl MVP Kupp won’t stay home while Rams talk contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

