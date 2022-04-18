ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Manhunt for Nicholas Cowan over, arrest having taken place in Scottsdale

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of Prescott. |. Neighbors in the area where Nicholas Cowan was arrested talk about...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues. Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
AZFamily

Police say man who shot Phoenix officer in custody after hours-long standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. DPS officials confirm that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after authorities tracked him down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Local and federal authorities have been looking for him since Cowan opened fire at the Marathon gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on Thursday. Police say during an exchange of gunfire, Cowan shot a Phoenix police officer.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mother arrested after boy ingests fentanyl and needed 3 Narcan doses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a toddler because he ingested fentanyl and now his mother is facing a felony charge, according to court documents. On Tuesday, emergency crews were called out to a home in southwest Phoenix because a 1-year-old boy wasn’t breathing. His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived. Paramedics gave him two doses of Narcan and rushed him to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Staff gave the boy a third dose of Narcan. Tests revealed he had fentanyl in his system, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Police now end chases by ropin' vehicles

When a fleeing vehicle must be stopped because it poses a serious danger to the public, Mesa and other police departments’ go-to tool has been a well-placed nudge to the rear of the vehicle, causing the suspect car spin out and hopefully come to a stop. The so-called Pursuit...
MESA, AZ

