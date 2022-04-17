ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

General Assembly: sending nude photos without consent means $500 fine

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many agree that sending nude photos to someone who does not want them is not an okay thing to do. Legislators in the General Assembly agree with...

www.nbc12.com

