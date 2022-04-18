ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hardy Says WWE Lost Trust When It Comes To The “Let It Play Out” Approach

By Marco Rovere
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featuring Christian Cage, the former WWE superstar spoke about the “let it play out” mindset in wrestling and why he believes WWE has lost that trust with fans. Matt Hardy mentioned why he believes WWE has lost trust with its...

Cinema Blend

Looks Like WWE Is Getting Ready To Introduce A New Manager, And I’m Here For It

If, like me, you’re frustrated by the lack of managers in WWE right now, I may have some good news for you. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and the powers that be look like they’re ready to introduce the leader of a new faction, and it’ll be a familiar face to fans who watch NXT and/ or Impact: LA Knight.
Mike Rotunda Provides Update On Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas Pro Wrestling Future

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.
WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
Cody Rhodes Still Wants Match Against Retired WWE Star

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about his return to WWE. After his WWE return, Rhodes participated in a media scrum the next day in which he revealed a meeting he had with Triple H prior to his WrestleMania 38 entrance. Cody continued to talk about that interaction with Satin, highlighting how that moment won’t feel real until he and Triple H have a match.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
Gangrel Comments On Possibly Joining Edge’s New WWE Stable

MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the recent WWE Raw pairing of Edge and Damian Priest. Priest appeared at WrestleMania 38 to help the Hall Of Famer defeat AJ Styles and since then, the two men have been working together. With the new spooky goth esthetic many fans have commented on the Brood vibes they are getting. The former Brood leader weighed in on those comparisons.
New Champions Crowned During WWE RAW Double Commitment Ceremony

Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion. This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth. After Truth used the “power in my vest” to...
Eric Bischoff Recalls The Steiner Brothers “Torturing A Referee” In WCW

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff joined the show to talk about the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and his fondest memories of the inductees. The former WCW President told a funny story about one of the first times he worked for WCW and saw The Steiner Brothers for the first time.
Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
Matt Hardy Reacts To Criticism Of Jeff Hardy Wrestling On AEW Dark: Elevation

Matt Hardy has addressed fan criticism of his brother, Jeff Hardy, wrestling on AEW’s YouTube shows this week. For those unaware, the Hardys & Top Flight defeated Angelico, Jack Evans & Private Party in an eight-man tag match earlier this week on AEW Dark: Elevation. The Hardys were also in action on AEW Dark, teaming up with Top Flight & Frankie Kazarian in a 10-man tag match against Private Party, The Blade, Max Caster & Angelico.
Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WINC Podcast (4/18): WWE RAW Review, Alexa Bliss’ Frustrations, SmackDown & AEW Ratings

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. – Alexa Bliss reportedly frustrated with WWE creative. – SmackDown/ AEW Rampage Ratings. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED, who is the best...
AJ Styles Credits Recently Retired Star For Bringing Him To WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about Triple H returning to work. The Game was around during WrestleMania weekend for the first time since suffering a cardiac event and after recently officially retiring from in-ring competition. That got AJ Styles reflecting.
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
