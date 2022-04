Located near a hair salon and a pediatrician’s office in a plain-vanilla retail center in Pineville, it’s an unlikely place for a nerve center of the global chess world. But the Charlotte Chess Center is home to some of the top chess players in the United States and serves a growing population of students in public and private schools, online programs, and sessions in the center’s classroom. Almost four dozen players were competing in the center on a recent Tuesday evening, an environment where fierce competition takes place in dead silence.

