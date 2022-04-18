ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, GA

Bristol Dirt Race: Final results, updated driver standings and race notes

By Jerry Bonkowski
Auto Racing Digest
 2 days ago

Here's everything you need to know about how Sunday's Food City Dirt Race played out.

In one of the most dramatic race finishes NASCAR has seen in a long time, Kyle Busch came out of the proverbial nowhere to sneak past a spinning Tyler Reddick on the outside and needed just roughly 250 feet to cross the finish line as the race winner of Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Click here for the race story.

But that's not all. Here's the full statistical breakdown, including final results, updated driver standings and race notes.

Enjoy!

The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
Auto Racing Digest

