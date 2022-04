I've seen this movie before, and so have fans of the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. Monday night at Petco Park, the Reds Tommy Pham hit a solo home run in the top the 1st inning, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the first during Monday's game, the Padres Manny Machado hit a 2-run homer as the second batter in the Padre order, giving San Diego a 2-1 lead.

