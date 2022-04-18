ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Customer claims he was assaulted by grocery store employees

By Chelsea Edwards
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino grocery shopper says he was dragged into a closet, kicked, and stomped on by employees after making a comment about customer service. John Valencia said he was picking up some coffee and creamer at the Stater Brothers on E. Baseline Street around 8 a.m....

www.foxla.com

CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA

