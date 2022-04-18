ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Vigil for 15-year-old shot trying to buy a cellphone

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article15-year-old Joshua Simmons was shot and killed...

www.foxla.com

CBS Chicago

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Chatham. At 2:54 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Area Two detectives were questioning one person of interest late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 19

Vigil held for unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember Daris Brown, who was killed 12 years ago in a case that remains unsolved. Brown was 19 when he died. LaTosha Brown says she hasn’t given up hope that her son’s shooting death will be solved. She planned Monday’s vigil to raise awareness for all unsolved homicides and is pleading anyone with information to come forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
#Vigil
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
CBS Philly

‘Doctors Said He’s Brain Dead’: Devastated Father Speaks Out After 15-Year-Old Son Shot In Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is on life support after he was shot in Wissinoming Thursday night. Eyewitness News spoke with that boy’s grieving father. The 15-year-old’s father, as you can imagine, is devastated. He says his son is not expected to survive after being shot right here in front of his home. “It’s a lot to take in,” said John Toomey, the victim’s father. Toomey describes the heartbreaking moment he found his 15-year-old son, Sean Toomey, lying in his neighbor’s yard with a gunshot wound to the head. “You can’t describe it. It’s not something I want anyone to experience. I was just...
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
