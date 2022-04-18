Country diary 1972: wild currant bushes flourish in the river valleys

Adult male Eurasian bullfinch (Pyrrhula pyrrhula).

NORFOLK: In the river valleys of east Norfolk many thousands of wild currant bushes flourish in the undergrowth of the sallow carrs. Blackcurrants are probably indigenous to these wetlands, as they are widespread in similar habitats over most of Europe and were known in these parts back in the middle ages. Many of them form huge, sprawling bushes (I have measured one 40 feet in diameter), with branches dipping into the water. Most are infested with “big bud” mites and the nettle-leaf virus which reduces their yield of fruits, but some bushes appear to be immune from the disease and produce bumper crops of quite excellent berries. Red and white currants are almost as plentiful, mainly at a slightly higher level where they are not so regularly waterlogged. These appear to have been introduced from gardens by birds during the past 400 years that they have been cultivated in this country (their foreign origin is indicated by the name “Beyond-sea gooseberries” used for them in the 16th century).

Birds collect a great harvest of these fruits in summer, leaving very few to be picked by anyone exploring the swamps. However, following the hard winter of 1947, which killed off most of the local blackbirds, thrushes and robins, the wild currants were not despoiled for once and I remember gathering great quantities for jam-making and bottling that summer. Just now, the bushes are flowering and bright with green-gold young leaves where the sunlight floods their jungle habitat. They share a dappled world with young nettles, water forget-me-nots and mosses while leafless sallow trunks stretch snaky and wand-like above them, silvered with lichens.