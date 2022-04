Wherever there is tragedy, there is someone waiting to take advantage. But this latest scam exploiting two fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers is just beyond despicable. The families of Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, both killed in the line of duty on I-95 in South Philly early Monday morning, are grieving the loss of their loved ones. And, now they have to worry about someone using the tragic deaths as a way to make money by scamming for donations in their names.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO