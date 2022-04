The Kansas City Royals had a pair of series get abbreviated last week due to inclement weather, and now they'll look to get off on a better foot this week. In their last game, a Saturday matchup against the Detroit Tigers, starting pitcher Kris Bubic bounced back in what would eventually be a 3-1 win. Bubic, while he did walk a whopping six batters, limited damage throughout the outing and did enough to hand things over to a bullpen that shut Detroit down the rest of the way. Kansas City's Easter Sunday finale against their American League Central rivals was postponed, but they'll face another division foe to begin a new week of games.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO