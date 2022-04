Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin recorded 20:29 of ice-time during Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. He won't be back in the lineup again until this fall. According to Mike G. Morreale of the NHL's website, Larkin underwent core-muscle surgery Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old is expected to need eight-to-10 weeks of recovery time but should be good to go for the start of training camp.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO