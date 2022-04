Connie Miller said she will keep working to feed people as long as there’s a need, and in recent years, that need has grown. Miller, founder of the Free Meals Program in Oxford, has been serving her neighbors with a volunteer heart for years, understanding the need for food assistance in her community and how some are embarrassed to admit they’ve been struggling to put food on their family’s table every day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO