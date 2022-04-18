LEGO Free Play!

LEGO Bricktales is the type of game that will immediately ignite your imagination. Announced at the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, LEGO Bricktales is an all-new digital adventure that'll send you across a diverse range of intricately built and colorfully arranged biomes – each purpose-built to put your creativity to the test. Challenging puzzles require inventive solutions in LEGO Bricktales, which is also a mantra that speaks to developer Clockstone and publisher Thunderful's approach to designing it.

