Cribbage league donates to senior center

LIVONIA, Michigan — A kindergartner in Michigan brought a bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to her school, reportedly sharing it with at least four of her classmates. The incident has left parents of students at Grand River Academy angered and pressing school officials for answers as to how it could happen, WDIV Channel 4 reports. The small bottle of margarita mix contained more than 10% of alcohol and was shared with at least four other students, according to Local 4. A parent says her student had four or five zips of the mixture from a small paper cup.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO