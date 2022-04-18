ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found shot dead outside home in Old Northwood Historic District

By Danielle Seat
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead outside a house in the Old Northwood Historic District.

West Palm Beach police were called to the 600 block of 34th Street at 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was found in the yard. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said although she was found outside, investigators believe the shooting happened inside.

"The person, the victim, was inside the house at the time of the shooting, so there is no threat to the neighborhood or the community at this time," Jachles said.

Jachles said 12 people were in and around the house when the shooting occurred.

However, the people who said they were inside the home when it happened claim the woman was shot outside.

Miguel Castanon said it was his brother's 18-year-old girlfriend who was shot and killed.

"We were inside the house, and she was outside on the porch just drinking water and then she stepped in front of the truck," Castanon said. "Next thing you know, we heard a gunshot and then we all rushed outside and found her laying down on the ground with a bullet in her head."

Castanon said his brother was taken into custody, but he does not believe he was involved in the shooting.

Comments / 7

Jill Devito
1d ago

yes it hasbut there trying to make it a better place.it's gorgeous the area should be totally revamped.guns in the wrong hands. poor mixed with wealth, property is to close for comfort. the the island and blue Heron area needs a cleansing of animals poorest of poor drug addicts to move ondrug rehab maybe.

Reply
2
