ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jewish couple hosts Easter dinner for medical patients, families

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3j2q_0fCD0jVT00

Jewish couple hosts Easter dinner for medical patients, families 01:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was an unusual Easter dinner on Chicago's Near West Side. The hosts -- a Jewish couple -- made the day spacial for dozens of people who need extra TLC.

Adam Helman and his wife Rachel started prepping meals early Sunday.

Adam is the executive director of Guest House on West Polk Street. It offers temporary housing to patients and families as they undergo medical treatment.

The Helmans cooked and served the meals themselves, delivering boxes of food to guests' apartments and later hosting a meal for others in the center's communitiy room

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Dinner made easy with Modern Family Dinners

Everyone loves to talk about food! Modern Family Dinners offers fully prepared meals that you reheat at home. Meals are pre-cooked and reheat in the packaging provided. Refrigerated & frozen options. Multiple size options. No commitments, order as much and as frequently as you like. Order online, pickup at your local store! Champaign, Effingham & Neoga. Newly open in Champaign, but in business for 2.5 years. Over 15,000 Orders fulfilled. I am located at Carle at the Fields, right across from the YMCA.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

'This is my Englewood' mural sets to drive change and pride in the South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A larger than life street mural with a message, is taking over a street in one neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.CBS 2'S Steven Graves tells us why it is so much more than just art."Regardless of what they say, what you heard or what you thought you knew. This is my Englewood."The words are big, bold and a brand for Pha'tal Perkins. "'This is My Englewood' is just to kind of shift the way people view Englewood." A source of appreciation for the neighborhood he grew up in."Once upon a time I was considered to be a part of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church drops Easter eggs from helicopter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Easter egg hunt took place in Rockford on Saturday, but with a little twist. City First Church held their first “Helicopter Egg Drop.” Over 8,000 eggs filled with candy were dropped from a helicopter. The event was free for all children, and attendees could also get pictures with Easter characters, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Treatment#West Side#Jewish#Guest House#Helmans
WJLA

OH BABY! 7News' Anchor Robert Burton, wife are having a ...

WASHINGTON (7News) — In February, 7News Anchor Robert Burton and his wife, Jeannette Reyes, announced their first pregnancy!. Robert tweeted the announcement sharing a video when Jeannette first told him she was pregnant. The expecting parents say they had a gender reveal over the weekend and they are having...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Taylor on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Taylor Hayes hasn’t been on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL in a while so it’s understandable if viewers might need a little refresher on the character’s epic history on the soap. The beautiful psychiatrist was introduced to B&B back in June 1990 when Hunter Tylo joined the cast. She played the role until 2002 when the character was killed off. After a brief return as a ghost, Taylor reprised the role permanently in 2004 (in a shocking return from the dead the soap went out of their way to keep secret), making her last appearances in 2014. But she made another surprise return (though not from the dead this time) in April 2018 and continued stirring up drama for about a year before leaving the canvas again. In October 2021, it was announced that the role was being recast with Krista Allen.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy