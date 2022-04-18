ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

John Oliver Slams Cops for Gaslighting People Into Prison

By Ky Henderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx2MH_0fCD0fyZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Conventional wisdom says there are several ways to tell when someone is lying. Body-language cues, like crossing one’s arms, can reveal a liar. Being overly insistent about one’s innocence is a dead giveaway. And anyone over 40 who says they’re bummed they missed Coachella? Definitely a liar.

Thing is, the conventional wisdom about how to spot a liar has repeatedly been proven to be bullshit. (Except for the Coachella thing — so much standing!) Yet as John Oliver made clear on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight , the methods police use when interrogating suspects are pretty much all based on that bullshit, which is likely one reason there are an estimated 20,000 innocent people currently serving time in U.S. prisons.

Oliver explained that many cops in the U.S. rely on something called the Reid Technique, named after John E. Reid, a former Chicago police officer who — actually, that’s kind of all you need to know. The business he helped found says it has trained hundreds of thousands of investigators in its methods, meaning those methods are firmly entrenched in the criminal justice system.

“The Reid Technique has become one of those things that just culturally comes with being a cop,” Oliver said. “Like their fondness for donuts, or their complicity in the perpetuation of state-sponsored violence.”

Of all cases overturned by DNA testing nationwide, 29 percent featured innocent people who’d confessed. Why would someone confess? For starters, because the Reid Technique literally teaches police to prevent suspects from so much as saying they’re innocent. Cops also routinely lie to suspects during interrogations in an effort to make them question their own memory, or to believe it’s in their own best interest to confess even if they’re not guilty. (This kind of lying by law enforcement is perfectly legal, by the way.) Cops question people for interminable stretches of time in order to break them down; Oliver explained that one study found false confessions occurred after an average of more than 16 hours of questioning. However, that study was from 2004, and the Last Week Tonight research team should probably avoid 18-year-old data.

Oliver added that according to a 2006 study (come on, guys!) about 80 percent of people waive their Constitutional right to an attorney and agree to be questioned by police. Which makes sense; if you know you’re innocent, what do you have to fear? Plus, even if you could afford it, why would you shell out thousands of dollars for an attorney when you have nothing to hide? But when cops are trained to see guilt in everyone, no one is safe alone in an interrogation.

“When it comes to eye contact, [the Reid Technique] advises that ‘when a person is being less than honest, he may not maintain direct eye contact,’” Oliver said. “But also others ‘may overcompensate by staring.’ Meaning, if you have eyes, you’re basically fucked.”

Oliver called for all interrogations to be recorded in their entirety — currently, many states require only the confessions to be recorded. He also suggested the U.S. makes it illegal for police to lie to suspects, something that several other countries, including Germany and New Zealand, have already done.

“How will investigators get guilty people to confess if they can’t intimidate or lie to them?” Oliver asked. “Well, not to be a total bitch, but their job is literally to investigate, so maybe they could try doing some of that.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 18

Pierre Falco
1d ago

You have the Right to remain Silent, anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of Law. That's part of your Miranda Rights, in other words, know and Understand your Rights, Keep Your Mouth Shut and get a Lawyer.

Reply
15
drew pedersen
1d ago

Sixteen hours of questioning? I'd just be repeating "I WANT A LAWYER." for sixteen hours, over and over. Eventually, they'll take a hint.

Reply
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Click here to read the full article. Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested. “It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated...
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Sheriff calls Sherri Papini a ‘deceitful selfish narcissist’ for faking her own kidnap

The Sheriff who investigated the faked kidnapping of California woman Sherri Papini for over a half-decade has criticised her as a “deceitful selfish narcissist” after she confessed that the abduction was fabricated. Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson scrutinised the disappearance of Ms Papini, 39, in Redding, California during a jog on 2 November 2016. She resurfaced 22 days later on Thanksgiving Day. Sheriff Johnson told The Sun that “she’s only sorry because she got caught”. “The bottom line is, this case was about some very strong narcissistic behaviour, along with deception, deceit and selfishness, so I have a very...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Gaslighting#Interrogations#Chicago Police#The Reid Technique
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Roger Stone Aide Caught on Tape Calling for Trumpers to ‘Descend on Capitol’ in Week Before Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A one-time aide to Roger Stone urged Donald Trump supporters to “descend on the Capitol,” in a recorded conference call obtained by The New York Times. Communications expert Jason Sullivan told those calling in that the 2020 election had been stolen and added they should come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress met to finalize the electoral count. During the recorded Dec. 30, 2020 call, Sullivan claimed he was “not inciting violence or any kind of riots.” He encouraged listeners to come to the Capitol to intimidate members of Congress, ensuring that...
POTUS
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy