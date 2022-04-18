ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver Torpedoes Dr. Oz’s Pennsylvania Senate Run: “He Seems Like A Nightmare”

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight , John Oliver turned the heat up on the campaign of Pennsylvania Senate candidate and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It’s no secret Oliver has a bone to pick with Dr. Oz. In 2014, the British American host spent 16 minutes on a segment outlining the scientific controversy swirling around Oz and the nutritional supplement industry. Oliver has continued to pepper negative mentions regarding Oz’s pseudo-scientific claims into episodes throughout the years.

It would be fitting then to throw Oz in the fryer if the controversial daytime TV doctor ever ran for a pivotal Senate seat that could change the balance of Congress.

Oliver started by bringing Dr. Oz ’s main residency into question. Though the Ohio-born retired physician is running for office in Pennsylvania, social media frequently features Oz over 200 miles away at his North Jersey mansion. Oliver dubbed this the “Eric Adams special”, referring to the previous scandal of the incumbent New York mayor where the then-mayoral candidate was rumored to live in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The Emmy Award-winning host revealed he’s also intimately aware of Oz’s proximity to New York due to his talk show offices being directly across the hall from Last Week Tonigh t’s. The mischievous Oliver had his staff set up a giant prop alligator holding up the middle finger directly toward their offices to express disdain for alleged medical malpractices.

“It did seem like an appropriate way for them to be greeted every morning,” Oliver said of Oz and his employees.

Oliver then documented several of Oz’s awkward video attempts at connecting with Pennsylvanian voters: one of the Senate candidate complaining about high vegetable prices at a local Redners, another of him grumbling about rising oil prices while pumping gas and, lastly, one featuring a barely coherent Oz praising the high school wrestlers of Pennsylvania.

Oliver claimed there’s no way Oz can actually empathize with working class voters over the soaring prices of food and gas due to his multimillionaire status. On cue, Oliver revealed a brazen video posted in 2019 of Dr. Oz wakesurfing in Italy to the song “My Life Be Like” by Grits to reinforce this disconnect.

“The truth is that is his what his life be like because he’s f***ing rich. Which means he gets to do stuff like but what he doesn’t get to do though is stand in front of gas pumps and pretends he’s personally affected by those numbers,” Oliver said.

Realizing his anger was misdirected at the staff of The Dr. Oz Show , Oliver admitted some regret about the middle finger-toting alligator stunt and offered an apology.

“This campaign has actually taught me something because I’ve talked a lot of s*** about the Dr. Oz Show and I did that because it was unremittingly terrible, but what is now clear is I didn’t appreciate how hard his staff had to work everyday to make sure it wasn’t even worse,” Oliver said.

“He had to abandon his show to go run for Senate and if any of his staff are coming back to our office in the coming weeks to clear their stuff out we’ve actually left a new special message for them on our alligator: ‘I’m sorry. He seems like a f***ing nightmare.’ Because he really does.”

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Media Outlets Navigate D.C.’s Return Of White House Correspondents’ Weekend: People Magazine And Funny Or Die Plan Fete

Click here to read the full article. When the White House Correspondents’ Association hosts its first dinner in two years on April 30, it’ll be matched by the return of another D.C. tradition: pre- and post- event receptions, dinners and brunches that have made for a weekend of socializing and schmoozing. Among the night before parties: Funny or Die and People, which will co-sponsor a late-night fete at The Reach at the Kennedy Center. Both brands have new owners: Henry R. Munoz, III bought Funny or Die and Dotdash purchased People last year and  it’s now led by now led by...
POTUS
Deadline

Jon Hamm To Star In Hollywood Blacklist Scripted Podcast ‘The Big Lie’ For Audible

Click here to read the full article. Jon Hamm is set to star as an FBI agent trying to shut down Salt of the Earth, the only movie named to the Hollywood Blacklist, in a new scripted podcast series. Audible has ordered The Big Lie, a seven-part audio drama series created by John Mankiewicz, a relative of Citizen Kane co-screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. Kate Mara, Ana de la Reguera, John Slattery, Bradley Whitford, Lisa Edelstein, Giancarlo Esposito and David Strathairn also star. Mankiewicz, a co-exec producer on House of Cards and Bosch, will exec produce alongside Hamm. It comes from a story by blacklisted...
MOVIES
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Inks Deal With GAC Media; Taking Prominent Role In Company Run By Bill Abbott

Click here to read the full article. GAC Media has signed Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living. The Fuller House star is expected to take an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and will develop and produce content for GAC channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment. Bure will also create year-round seasonal content for the network channels and help with the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise. Bure, who has headlined a slew of Christmas and other TV movies for the Hallmark Channel,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz Removed From Biden's Sports Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV's host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President's Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Dr Oz. releases bizarre attack ad on opponent David McCormick mocking hard seltzer, vests and 'finance bros' - claiming he puts China over voters in Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Pennsylania Senate campaign put out an attack ad Wednesday hitting rival David McCormick for being a 'finance bro,' a carpetbagger and too cozy with China. The ad did so by casting two vest-wearing, hard seltzer-drinking 'bros' named Tad and Chad, who called McCormick - a former hedge fund manager - their 'hero.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dr. Oz: President Biden Fired The Wrong Doctor, He’s Supposed To Fire Dr. Fauci

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the senate seat in Pennsylvania, tells Brian Kilmeade that the Biden administration’s incompetence when it comes to fighting Covid, focusing only on vaccines and refusing to give pharmacies and doctors the proven therapies is shocking. Dr. Oz is not on board with the push to vaccinate children between six months and five years old as if they are a high-risk group. Oz says vaccinating two year olds is not going to prevent 90 year olds from getting future variants of the virus. Dr. Oz also addressed President Biden asking for his resignation from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition or he will be fired. Oz said President Biden fired the wrong doctor, he’s supposed to fire Dr. Fauci. Dr. Oz said President Trump appointed him to two terms and it is a nonpartisan Council to help young people stay healthy. Dr. Oz says it’s another example of incompetence by the Biden administration. Dr. Oz vowed “I’m not resigning. I’m not going anywhere.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Mehmet Oz#Pennsylvania Senate#British American
Deadline

Kamala Harris Helps Raise $1 Million In Return To L.A. For Hollywood-Centric DNC Event — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 8:27 PM PT: About $1 million was raised at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris and held at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden. About thirty people were at the event, including Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams and Reggie Hudlin. The vice president said that she was approaching the midterms with “a great sense of optimism,” even as current polls show that Democrats are in for tough time defending their majority. “We don’t have any time to slow down,” she said, per a pool report. “You don’t have any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Chi’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set At Showtime; Jewel Coronel Upped to EP

Click here to read the full article. Showtime is heading back to the South Side this summer. The premium cabler said today that Season 5 of its Lena Waithe-created drama The Chi will premiere at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24. Series regulars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook are back along with returning guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert. Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith will recur on the show this season, along with L’lerrét Jazelle and Antonyah Allen, and Jewel Coronel has...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
Deadline

Man Who Provided Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Mac Miller Sentenced To 10 Years Behind Bars

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reavis was sentenced today to 131 months behind bars for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller’s fatal overdose four years ago. Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Two others were also charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is pending. On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced. Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential...
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’: Kevin’s Wife Mystery May Be Down To 2 Fan Favorites & New Character Played By ‘Scandal’ Alumna

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about Episode 613 of This Is Us, “The Day of the Wedding”.  As it inches closer to the end of its run, This Is Us still throwing fans curveballs, which the series did again tonight with an episode whose main storyline took place on the day of Kate and Phillip’s wedding years into the future. The episode featured heartbreak and triumph for Rebecca who often mistook Kevin for her late husband Jack but in the end pulled off a flawless performance at the wedding reception, Kevin’s ghastly impression of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy