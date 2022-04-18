ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sunrise Service returns to El Paso County

By Andy Koen
 2 days ago
Several people in El Paso County started their Easter Sunday early. The tradition of a sunrise Easter Service dates back to 1920 in Colorado Springs. However, a roughly 20-year gap in that tradition existed up until today.

Hundreds of worshipers visited the Gateway Prayer Garden in Fountain to bring the tradition back.

The Prayer Garden is owned by a 501c (3) non-profit organization founded by Audrey Beckett.

She said it's well worth the effort to wake up early on Easter morning.
"Sunrise shows the beginning of the new day, and that's when Jesus rose," Beckett said. "And the significance of that is so powerful that we wanted to have a sunrise service here so that as the sun is coming up, we're worshiping."

The service began at 6:00 a.m. Sunday and wrapped up around 7:15 a.m. The Gateway Prayer Garden is located just off of Interstate 25 at exit 132A, east of Fort Carson's Gate 20.
