Teller County man dies after indiscriminately shooting at neighbors

The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports members of the SWAT team were called to a home in the 400 Block of Glen Forest Trail in Florissant at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in response to reports of a man shooting at his neighbors.

Deputies ushered 11 people from the neighborhood into their Bearcat Emergency Tactical Vehicle and transported them to safety at a nearby fire department.

Lt. Renee Bunting, the Teller County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer said in a news release that the suspected continued to fire upon his neighbor's homes from inside of his residence even after the evacuation.

When deputies later entered the home, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is no known motive for the crime. None of the law enforcement officers or residents were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.