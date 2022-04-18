ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Teller County man dies after indiscriminately shooting at neighbors

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports members of the SWAT team were called to a home in the 400 Block of Glen Forest Trail in Florissant at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in response to reports of a man shooting at his neighbors.

Deputies ushered 11 people from the neighborhood into their Bearcat Emergency Tactical Vehicle and transported them to safety at a nearby fire department.

Lt. Renee Bunting, the Teller County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer said in a news release that the suspected continued to fire upon his neighbor's homes from inside of his residence even after the evacuation.

When deputies later entered the home, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is no known motive for the crime. None of the law enforcement officers or residents were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Swat
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

