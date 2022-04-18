ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Shelter in place order lifted in Canon City after gunfire incident

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVaD8_0fCCzV1u00

Several people in Cañon City were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate the Country Green Apartments Sunday afternoon as deputies and police officers that are part of the SWAT team worked to negotiate with someone they believe barricaded themselves inside of one of the units.

Deputies and Officers were fired at from inside the apartment and no law enforcement personnel or bystanders were injured.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported on Facebook that Cañon City Police Officers were called to the property just before 2:00 p.m. on a report of gunfire. Those officers heard several loud shots when they arrived prompting the SWAT team response.

The social media post was updated about an hour later announcing that the situation had been resolved and that the shelter in place order was lifted.

The scene was secured and individuals were evacuated from the immediate area.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit were notified and responded.

Following several attempts to contact the suspect that were unsuccessful, the tactical team deployed a tracked robot and an aerial drone into the apartment.

Deputies observed a man who was down and unresponsive. A crisis entry was performed but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The identity of the man is pending notification from the coroner.

No one was injured.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Canon City, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Shooting suspect turns himself into Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following a two-month extensive investigation, CIS detectives, in coordination with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and High-Tech Crimes, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dante Williams forthe shooting that occurred on January 15, 2022, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar. On Wednesday, March 23, Dante Williams turned himself into the […]
PUEBLO, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Android Tv#Swat#Office Tactical Team#Roku#Appletv
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy