Pubs look set to open until 1am for three days to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee, the government has announced. Under the proposal, venues in England and Wales will be allowed to extend their operating hours from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June, and Saturday 4 June.Kit Malthouse, the minister for policing, said on Monday that the government wants to relax pub closing times under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which permits extended hours at moments of local, national or international significance. An impact assessment is also being prepared, he added. The plan...

FIFA ・ 29 DAYS AGO