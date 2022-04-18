ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face mask law ends in Scotland: Coverings are no longer needed on public transport or indoors – the day after Nicola Sturgeon was reported to police for rule breach

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
 2 days ago

People no longer have to wear face masks on public transport or in most indoor public spaces in Scotland from today.

The Scottish Government is still strongly recommending people continue to don them where appropriate as Covid-19 continues to spread.

It comes a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was reported to police after being seen without a face mask during an SNP local election campaign visit to a barber shop on Saturday.

Meanwhile people without symptoms of the virus are no longer being asked to take regular lateral flow tests as of April 18 as part of changes to the test and protect system.

Free lateral flow devices (LFDs) for twice weekly routine testing are no longer available for the general population.

However the tests will continue to be free for any purpose for which testing continues to be advised - for clinical care, health and social care workers and for people visiting vulnerable individuals in care homes or hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrlKr_0fCCycMk00
Now you see it: Nicola Sturgeon seen wearing a mask in the barber shop in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday. The legal requirement to wear a face mask in indoor settings in Scotland moves into guidance today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMk1o_0fCCycMk00
Now you don't! Ms Sturgeon without the covering as she poses for a picture with another customer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9Dh6_0fCCycMk00
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the police after being seen not wearing a mask during a visit to a barbers in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday

The rule easing came the day after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching the country's Covid face mask law while on the council election campaign trail.

A video posted on social media appeared to show her not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber's in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed it had received a complaint and said it was being assessed.

The SNP said the First Minister was invited into the barbers during an outdoor visit on the street.

A party spokesman said: 'Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn't put her mask back on and immediately put it on.'

Ms Sturgeon has previously said she is confident most people will continue to wear masks after the rules ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgL0L_0fCCycMk00
A spokesperson for the SNP said the First Minister, pictured here during local election campaigning at Dundee Law on Friday, 'immediately put it on' upon realising she wasn't wearing her mask

Speaking on Saturday, she said: 'I'm not saying every single person will (continue to wear masks), people will make their own decisions.

'But I think, just as the vast majority of people have abided by all that we've asked of them over the last two years - not because politicians have been asking or the law necessarily has required it - because people understand that the best way to protect themselves and protect those they love is to abide by these really sensible, basic precautions against the spread of a virus.'

The First Minister said Covid-19 was 'still out there', adding: 'Wearing a face covering is a bit of protection you can give, not only to yourself but to the people you might be around - including people who might be more clinically vulnerable.'

A weekly Covid-19 survey produced by the Office for National Statistics found that around one in every 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to April 9, a drop on recent weeks.

Until the end of April, people with symptoms should still isolate and get a PCR test.

From April 30, test sites will close and people with symptoms will no longer be advised that they need to seek a test.

The public health advice for people who feel unwell will be to stay at home until they feel better, to reduce the risk of infecting other people.

IN THIS ARTICLE
