ONONYE | Dear College Kids, It’s Okay to Call Your Parents More

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. How do you deal with bad influences? My sister-in-law is great, and she’s definitely “the fun aunt.” However, she has zero filter. She has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol and will often talk about drinking. My daughter has even said to me once that she can’t wait to drink. She also talks negatively about her body, which makes me worry about my daughter having a fear of gaining weight and/or judging others for weight gain. There are other things she does that irritate me, like using “gay” as a put down and her outdated ideas on gender roles. She doesn’t live close, so at least this isn’t a constant issue. It’s pretty hard for me to ask her to change her who she is. However, I guess the more reasonable question is what to tell my daughter. Any advice would be helpful!
Comments / 0