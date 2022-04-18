ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

What Time is the Tax Deadline Today?

By Chronicle Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax Day 2022 has finally arrived! Thanks to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., the April 15 deadline was pushed back a few days to April 18 this year (April 19 if you live in Maine or Massachusetts). So, if you haven’t already filed your 2021 federal income tax return...

KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
INCOME TAX
Little Apple Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
INCOME TAX
The Grand Rapids Press

Tax Day change: When is the new deadline to file 2022 taxes?

The deadline for filing your federal taxes is just around the corner. The deadline for filing federal taxes has traditionally been April 15 but a holiday in the nation’s capital is changing that this year. This year, the deadline for most taxpayers to submit 2021 tax returns or file an extension is Monday, April 18. The change is due to Emancipation Day - a holiday that commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
INCOME TAX
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

What to Do After You've Filed an Income Tax Extension

If you sent your extension in on time, it should be granted. To confirm receipt, it's easiest if you use software like TurboTax Easy Extension, since you'll get a confirmation from TurboTax within 48 hours. Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as...
INCOME TAX

