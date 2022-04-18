ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed near Petco Park, SDPD investigating

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed in the back near Petco Park in downtown San Diego Sunday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. near 12th Avenue and Imperial Avenue.

Police say the man walked into the security office at the baseball stadium and reported that he was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

SDPD says the suspect is still on the loose.

