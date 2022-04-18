Trivia Games at St. Clair

The Easter Bunny is getting a little help with egg delivery this year from the Lake Shore Foundation and members of the Lake Shore High School National Honor Society. On Easter eve, volunteers will deliver more than 5,000 eggs filled with candy and holiday trinkets to front lawns in St. Clair Shores and surrounding communities. Eggs may be ordered in increments of 12, 25, 50 or 100 and Lake Shore Foundation volunteers will hide them at the specified address. On Easter morning, children wake up to find that the Easter Bunny has visited.

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO