ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Trivia Games at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Beginners Trivia! Easier questions for people interested in starting trivia...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Macomb Daily

Egg My Yard in St. Clair Shores benefits Lake Shore Foundation

The Easter Bunny is getting a little help with egg delivery this year from the Lake Shore Foundation and members of the Lake Shore High School National Honor Society. On Easter eve, volunteers will deliver more than 5,000 eggs filled with candy and holiday trinkets to front lawns in St. Clair Shores and surrounding communities. Eggs may be ordered in increments of 12, 25, 50 or 100 and Lake Shore Foundation volunteers will hide them at the specified address. On Easter morning, children wake up to find that the Easter Bunny has visited.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Voice News

Russell shares book with St. Clair County Library System

The St. Clair County Library System will celebrate National Library Week with a virtual presentation by Michigan Humanities Great Michigan Read author Mary Doria Russell. The no-cost Zoom presentation and question and answer session with Russell, an award-winning author, will take place at 1 p.m. April 5. A showing of the presentation will take place in the Donald Dodge Auditorium in Port Huron.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Foundation Golf Classic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic and online auction kicks off Friday, April 22nd. This is the Foundation’s 10th anniversary and through just this event over the last 9 years, they’ve raised a total of over $900,000 to give back to the hospital for women’s children’s and critical care services.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
WNEM

High school’s athletic association raffle projected at $80k

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Heritage High School Athletic Association began its Queen of Hearts Raffle on Sept. 18 to raise money for all its athletic programs. The jackpot is projected to hit $80,000 by the end of this week. The Queen of Hearts Raffle involves randomly selecting a...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy